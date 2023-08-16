Irene Fredericka Pearsall

EAST MOLINE - Irene Fredericka Pearsall, 96, of East Moline, Illinois, died Friday, June 23, 2023 at Allure of the Quad Cities. A Memorial Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church, 20828 Friedens Rd., Port Byron. There will be an Order of Eastern Star Service at noon immediately followed by a Memorial Service. Burial will be in Friedens Lutheran Cemetery, Port Byron. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Promedica Hospice or Macular Degeneration Research. View full obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com.