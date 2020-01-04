Irene Martha Thompson

Irene was born on the family farm in Walnut, Illinois, in 1926. Irene earned a B.S. at Illinois State University in 1948, and then attended summer school at Columbia University in the summer of 1950. She taught Home Economics in Polo, Illinois (1948-1950) and Fulton Illinois 1950-1952). Irene married William (Bill) Thompson in 1952 in Clinton, Iowa.

Irene was a stay at home mom for several years after the birth of her two daughters. When she re-entered the workforce, she showed her community mindedness. Irene worked for the American Red Cross from 1966 -1988. Some of her duties along the way included: Coordinating youth services, military emergency calls, Director of Safety Services, Director of Volunteers 1973-1988, and Coordinator of Nursing and Health Services 1973-1988. Irene also trained in first aid, nutrition, babysitting, home nursing, and was Vice President of the Member Community Task Force for Davenport Community Schools (1985-1988) and was instrumental in the creation of what was then called the AIDS Coalition (1987-1988). Many a night she was on call to answer questions about AIDS, a very new and misunderstood disease. Irene also served as President of the local University Women’s Association.