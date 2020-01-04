January 1, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Irene Martha Thompson, 93, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away January 1st, 2020, at Ridgecrest Village.
There will be a private burial at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport, Iowa.
Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross: local chapter.
Irene was born on the family farm in Walnut, Illinois, in 1926. Irene earned a B.S. at Illinois State University in 1948, and then attended summer school at Columbia University in the summer of 1950. She taught Home Economics in Polo, Illinois, (1948-1950) and Fulton, Illinois, (1950-1952). Irene married William (Bill) Thompson in 1952 in Clinton, Iowa.
Irene was a stay at home mom for several years after the birth of her two daughters. When she re-entered the workforce, she showed her community mindedness. Irene worked for the American Red Cross from 1966 -1988. Some of her duties along the way included: Coordinating youth services, military emergency calls, Director of Safety Services, Director of Volunteers 1973-1988, and Coordinator of Nursing and Health Services 1973-1988. Irene also trained in first aid, nutrition, babysitting, home nursing, and was Vice President of the Member Community Task Force for Davenport Community Schools (1985-1988) and was instrumental in the creation of what was then called the AIDS Coalition (1987-1988). Many a night she was on call to answer questions about AIDS, a very new and misunderstood disease. Irene also served as President of the local University Women's Association.
Irene was an active volunteer after retirement with organizations including the Figge, George Davenport home, German American Heritage Museum, and the Good Samaritan Home. She also continued volunteering with the Red Cross, earning her 45-year pin.
After retirement, Bill and Irene enjoyed the antique business, and had booths in consignment in several antique stores over a period of 15 years.
Irene was a very social person and was loved by many. Even with her failing memory, she managed to always tell you “You look good!”. We are thankful for Ridgecrest Village, and for their love and care of Irene.
Survivors include daughters Jarene (John) Wilch of Davenport, Iowa, Cindy Bondi of Bettendorf, Iowa, Grandchildren John Wilch, Jane Wilch, Sara (Peter) Kreuser, Leah (Aaron) Dicket, great-grandson Graham Dicket, and sister Aneta Ziegler.
She was proceeded in death by her husband William (Bill) Thompson, parents and a sister Ellen Dovenspike.