Irene Schmidt

November 29, 1927-November 23, 2018
DELMAR - Irene P. (Mrs. Robert) Schmidt, 90, of Delmar, Iowa, and more recently of Wheatland Manor for the past several years, died early Friday morning, November 23, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-DeWitt.
Irene Pearl Rees was born November 29, 1927, in Columbus City to the late John and Jennie (Williams) Rees. She graduated from Columbus Junction High School and received a teaching certificate from Iowa State Teachers College. Irene taught 4th grade at the Elementary School in DeWitt for several years.
She married Robert Schmidt September 8, 1951, at Salem Welsh Presbyterian Church, Columbus Junction. Following their marriage, Robert entered the Army and Irene joined him for a period of time while stationed in Germany. They settled on a farm at rural Delmar, where they raised their family. Robert preceded her in death June 9, 1989.
She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, Delmar, the United Methodist Women and its Ruth Circle. Irene was a longtime member of the Clinton County Republican Women, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and worked in support of the Clinton County Beef Producers. She loved actively working on the farm alongside her family. Irene consistently supported her family in their athletic and extracurricular activities. She was an excellent cook and found great joy in caring for her family. Irene taught her family to have a servant's heart.
Surviving are her children, Brian (Jane) Schmidt of Delmar, Craig (Mary) Schmidt of Bettendorf and Denise (Steve) Crawford of Gilbert; her grandchildren, Kate (Chaz) Engelkes, Ben (Erica) Schmidt and Sam Schmidt; her great-grandchildren, Eli and Leo Engelkes and Adeline Schmidt; her brother-in-law, Roger Davis and her sister-in-law, Joan Hinck; nieces and nephews.
Also preceding Irene in death were siblings, Marie Greene, Gladys Davis and Farrel Rees.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, 2018. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at the United Methodist Church, Delmar. Burial will be at Union Cemetery, rural Maquoketa. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church, Delmar.
Pallbearers will be Ben Schmidt, Sam Schmidt, Chaz Engelkes, Joel Greene, Carl Davis and Duane Rees. Honorary pallbearers Richard Bennis, Donald 'Porky' Burmeister, Bruce Kinrade and Paul Seyfert.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.