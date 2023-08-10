Irene Sides

July 24, 1941 - Aug. 8, 2023

Graveside services for Irene Sides, 82, of East Moline, Illinois, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Hampton Cemetery, Hampton, Illinois. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline. Mrs. Sides passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Genesis Silvis.

Irene was born July 24, 1941, in Tennessee, the daughter of Guy and Ova Rogers Quillen. Irene had worked as a CNA over the years and retired from John Deere Harvester, East Moline, in 2010. She enjoyed flowers, candy, and had a love for animals. She raised four pit bulls and a min pin. She was a dedicated worker.

Survivors include her children: Rodney Griffith, East Moline, Barbara Ellen, Maryland, Judy Hunt, Maryland, and Billy Griffith, East Moline; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sibling: Sally (Merrill) McDonald, and Elmo Quillen.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to the family.

