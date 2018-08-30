June 17, 1931-August 29, 2018
DURANT, Iowa — Iris Dean Morford, 87, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Lutheran Living of Muscatine.
Iris was born in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 17, 1931 to Roy and Ludie (Lusk) Moore.
Iris married Gene H. Morford on April 6, 1955, in Jacksonville, Florida. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2002.
She was employed at Addressograph-Multigraph and later worked at Icon Solutions in Davenport.
She was a member of the Durant American Legion Auxiliary. After retirement, Iris enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018, from 10-11 a.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Graveside services will follow the visitation at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.
Iris is survived by her daughters, Patricia Fifer of Davenport, Sharon Murray of Carlisle, Illinois, and Mary 'Robin' (Michael) Reichert of Wilton; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her brother, Ken Moore of Lynchburg, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband and sisters: Norma Yates, Edna Ruth Shelton and Mary Alice Moultrie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Living Memory Unit in Muscatine in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.