October 1, 1934-March 22, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Iris Thompson, 85, Davenport, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated with no services. Online condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.
Iris was born October 1, 1934, to Jack and Alice Bridgeman in Witney, England, UK.
She worked outside the home for a while, later dedicating all her time and love to her family.
Survivors include her children, Rick, John, and Dan Thompson; daughters, Julia (Ron) Claypool and Donna Jones; 14 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Thompson and grandson, Brian Claypool.
