Isaiah Crawford, Sr.

Isaiah Crawford, Sr. of Rock Island, Illinois born May 13, 1954, and died on August 8, 2023, at the age of 69 at UnityPoint-Trinity Medical Center in Rock Island, Illinois. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. to noon with the funeral following at noon on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory Inc, Rock Island, Illinois. Services will be livestreamed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Burial will be held at the Rock Memorial Park & Cemetery Mausoleum, Rock Island Illinois. Memorials preferred to the family. Full obituary and online guestbook at www.wheelanpressly.com.