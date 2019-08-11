September 26, 1919-August 9, 2019
BETTENDORF - Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for J. Emmett Keenan, 99, a resident of Bettendorf, formerly of Davenport, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport.
Emmett passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by loving family.
Emmett was born in Belvidere, Ill., on September 26, 1919, to William T. and Elizabeth M. (Conley) Keenan. He married Dorothy V. Podlesak on May 5, 1951, at Holy Mount Catholic Church, Cicero, Ill. She preceded him in death on March 24, 2012.
He graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Notre Dame in 1942 with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Accounting. Following graduation, Emmett enlisted in the Army. He served in the European Theater of Operations and participated in numerous battles including D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. Emmett served as a director of the 745th Tank Battalion Association and remained in touch with his Army friends throughout his life.
In 1949, he became a co-founder of the accounting firm Doyle & Keenan CPAs, and retired from the firm in 1988. His professional affiliations include a sixty-year member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Iowa Society of CPAs, and the former National Association of Cost Accountants. He belonged to the Quad City Estate Planning Association and served a term as its President. In 1967, he served as President of the United Community Services of Scott County, which was later merged with the United Way of Scott and Rock Island counties.
He belonged to the Davenport Country Club, the Knights of Columbus, and the former Davenport Club. For more than seventy years he was active in the Notre Dame Alumni Club and served in various officer positions.
He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and was a trustee of the church for many years as well as serving on the Finance Council.
Emmett was blessed with a large family. Annual vacations by the extended family helped keep them close even though they were living in all parts of the country. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his family and friends for over sixty years at the Davenport Country Club.
Survivors include his children Mary Beth (Terry) Gorrell, Denver, Colo., Kathleen (Scott) Burns, Manhattan Beach, Calf., Ann (Mark) McCarthy, Norfolk, Va., Tim (Ann) Keenan, Edina, Minn., Therese (Ben) Gerwe, Bettendorf, Iowa, and Pat (Judy) Keenan, Glenview, Ill.; fifteen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Dorothy, he was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Joseph, and grandson, Tyler.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of The Fountains and the Genesis Hospice.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Church or Assumption High School.
