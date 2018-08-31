Ja'Nariyah Wilson-Davis

August 8, 2012-August 21, 2018
DAVENPORT – Funeral services for Ja'Nariyah Ja'Vanity Shynell Wilson-Davis, 6, of Davenport will be noon Tuesday at Greater Antioch Baptist Church, Rock Island. She departed this life on August 21 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.
She was born on August 8, 2012, in Moline, the daughter of LaTanya Wilson and Michael Davis Sr.
Orr's Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
She enjoyed dancing, singing, doing her nails, dressing up, cooking and coloring.
Survivors include her parents; sisters, Ja'Ciyah Wilson-Haymon, Jae'Anistee Wilson, Ja'Miyah Wilson-Davis and Jayla Wilson; brothers, Jo'swa Wilson-Lewis Jr., Michael Davis Jr. and Malik Davis; grandparents, Tanya Williams, Anthony Montgomery, Marva Maxie and Michael Davis.
On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.orrsmortuary.com.