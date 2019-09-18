{{featured_button_text}}

Ja'Riel Naquanna Ni'Shay Clark

September 7, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Ja'Riel Naquanna Ni'Shay Clark, one day old daughter of TamBennetta and James Clark III, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Campus, Davenport.

Funeral services will be 10:30am on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10am until time of service at the church. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by big brothers Jai'Vion Sykes, Jahiem Lindsey, JaeKwon Clark, Jae'Vion Clark; sister Aujanique Clark, all of Rock Island; grandparents Tammi and Andre Watkins, Davenport, Benny Wilson, Wisconsin, and Katie and James Clark, Rock Island.

Arrangements by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

