April 26, 1927-November 15, 2018
BETTENDORF - Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Jack A. Schwertman, 91, a resident of Bettendorf, will be Monday, November 19, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th Street, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Additional visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Jack passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018, surrounded by his family at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Jack August Schwertman was born April 26, 1927, in Virginia, Minnesota, a son of Jacob August and Ida Marie (Jaeggi) Schwertman. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Jack married Phyllis Murphy, April 22, 1950, in Davenport. She preceded him in death May 3, 1985. He later married Kathleen Briggs, June 7, 1986, in Davenport. She preceded him in death December 2, 2004.
Jack was a sheet metal worker for the Schebler, Co., retiring in 1989. He was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Local 91 Sheet Metal Worker Union and enjoyed golf, putzing around his garage and woodworking. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Those left to honor Jack's memory include his children: Patrice Johnson, Mary (Donnie) Metz, Mike (Joyce) Schwertman, Steve Schwertman, Joe Schwertman, and Jack Schwertman, Jr.; 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Schaefer; stepchildren; Connie (Jack) Hatfield, Jill (Brian) Mosely, Doug (Pam) Briggs, Roger (Jeanne) Briggs, Barry (Mary Anne) Briggs, Mark (Jayne Robnett) Briggs, Rick (Dorothy) Briggs, Thomas Briggs, Steve Briggs, and Michael (Patty) Briggs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Phyllis and Kathleen, sisters, Sr. Rene Schwertman, Norma Tunberg, Sr. Dorothy Schwertman.
