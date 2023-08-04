Jack A. Selman

Jack was born January 7, 1932, in Townley, Alabama, the son of Albert Lee and Rose Savannah Jones Selman. On December 24, 1962, he married Lila M. Rhodes in Cullman, Alabama. They were married nearly 54 years before Lila passed on February 26, 2016. Jack worked over 30 years at Farmall, retiring in 1984. After retirement, he owned/operated two bars in Milan... The Wet Spot and Jack's Beltway Tap. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, just being outdoors. Jack had an extensive garden, abundant with fresh produce. His greatest joy was time spent with family, especially his grandkids.