Jack Connors

October 26, 1946 - August 17, 2018
BETTENDORF - Jack V. Connors, 71, of Bettendorf, passed away on Friday, August 17, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport, where he was a member. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Burial with military honors will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
Jack was born on October 26, 1946, in Davenport, the son of Jack V. and Lillian B. (Schluenz) Connors. He was united in marriage to Diane K. Galaty on July 27, 1968, in Bettendorf and they had just celebrated fifty years of marriage.
Jack served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1971 and had earned a degree in Physics from St. Ambrose University in Davenport. He was employed as Branch Manager in Future Weapons at the Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey and had taught Physics at Assumption High School in Davenport. During the time his family lived in New Jersey, Jack had served on the school board in Byram Township.
He enjoyed fly fishing, photography, trains and golfing. He had a strong love of God and served Trinity Lutheran Church and School as their IT Coordinator for several years. Jack also loved all his family and the joy he had shared with them.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Diane; his daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Steve Schindler of Pleasant Valley, Iowa; his sons and daughter-in-law, Sean and Michele Connors of Bettendorf and Bryan Connors of Ocala, Florida; his grandchildren, Brenna, Alyssa, Kenzie and Bryce; his sisters and brother-in-law, Carol and Tom Beeks of LeClaire, Iowa; his brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Ann Connors of Bettendorf, Daniel and Carol Connors of Bettendorf, Chris and Donna Connors of Davenport, Steven & Sherry Connors of Eldridge, Iowa and Blaine and Brenda Moline of Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and his granddaughter, Kylie.
