January 10, 1944-December 6, 2020
LOWDEN – Jack H. Petersen, age 76, of Lowden, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and only 15 people will be allowed in the building at a time. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 12, from 1-4 p.m. at High Point Event Center in Clarence where we will tip a few back for Jack. The family requests casual Iowa Hawkeye or St. Louis Cardinal attire be worn at both events. Burial will be at a later date at New Liberty Cemetery with military rites.
Jack was born on January 10, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa, to Leonard J. and Marianne (Siem) Petersen. He married Ann Jacobs and they later divorced, then married Barb Bunz and they later divorced. Jack was united in marriage to Joyce Mostaert on May 11, 1988.
Jack served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He loved softball and played in many, many leagues, and was very sports-minded. Jack was an avid baseball and Hawkeye wrestling fan. He loved animals (horses and dogs especially) and enjoyed trail riding and trapping. He loved his children and grandchildren, was a great step-dad, and made Joyce laugh every day.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Heidi (Joe) Engel of Davenport, Shane (Megan) Petersen of Davenport, John Petersen of Lowden, Kevin (Lisa) Sander of Lowden, Kasey (Becky) Sander of Stanwood, and Lisa Ross of St. George, Utah; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Phyllis Womble of Des Moines, Delores Reiels of Evergreen Park, Ill., and Rudy (Mary) Petersen of Muscatine.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Elmer; and brother-in-law, Clarence Reiels.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.
Memorials may be sent to Joyce at P.O. Box 361 Lowden IA 52255.
