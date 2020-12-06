January 10, 1944-December 6, 2020

LOWDEN – Jack H. Petersen, age 76, of Lowden, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and only 15 people will be allowed in the building at a time. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 12, from 1-4 p.m. at High Point Event Center in Clarence where we will tip a few back for Jack. The family requests casual Iowa Hawkeye or St. Louis Cardinal attire be worn at both events. Burial will be at a later date at New Liberty Cemetery with military rites.

Jack was born on January 10, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa, to Leonard J. and Marianne (Siem) Petersen. He married Ann Jacobs and they later divorced, then married Barb Bunz and they later divorced. Jack was united in marriage to Joyce Mostaert on May 11, 1988.