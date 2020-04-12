× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 14, 1932-April 8, 2020

LA CROSSE, Wisc. -- Jack J. Kruse, 87, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, died on April 8, 2020, at the Willows Assisted Living Facility.

He was born September 14, 1932, in Davenport, Iowa, son of Clarence and Agnes Kruse. He Married Mary Jean Trainor on May 8, 1954. Together they had five Children. On October 2, 1980, Jack married Marcella A. Moseley in Rock Island, Illinois. Jack had two careers, one in the automobile industry as a mechanic and service manager and another as a real estate broker in the Davenport area.

Jack retired in 1992 from Mel Foster Co., Davenport, Iowa. After retirement, Jack and Marcella enjoyed happy years at their lake home in Keshena, Wisconsin, and later at their home in Sun City West, Arizona. Jack was also a man of faith. He was engaged in service to his parish throughout his retirement years. Even in his final years he enjoyed serving as sacristan for mass at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home.