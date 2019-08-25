October 26, 1946-August 15, 2019
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Jack M. Schroeder, 72, formerly of Davenport, died August 15, 2019, from a rare blood disorder and lung cancer.
Jack was born October 26, 1946, in Davenport, son of Everett and Mary Jane (Collins) Schroeder. He married Julie K. Brown on January 19, 1974. She died May 28, 2019.
Jack retired from Gypsum Supply in Madison, Wisconsin, as Facility Manager. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golf.
Survivors include: daughters, Angel (Mike) Skram, Wendy (John) Cooke, and Sandy (Craig) Midtlien, and families; sister, Jill (John) Guenther; brother, Bill (Debi) Schroeder, Rotunda, Florida.
His parents and brother Mark preceded him in death.