August 31, 1939 – December 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jack N. Leabo, 79, of Davenport passed away Friday, December 28, 2018, following a brief illness. A celebration of his life will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 3 at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. The family will greet friends Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the mortuary. Cremation will follow the service, with final memorialization later in the St. Paul Lutheran Memorial Garden.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Camp Shalom, or to Davenport Community Schools Athletics.
Jack was born August 31, 1939, in Davenport to Clifford & Hilda (Eichner) Leabo. He married his wife of 58 years, Judie Hartsock, June 26, 1960. He played baseball at the University of Iowa where he was Academic All American and Big 10 Batting Champion. Jack became a teacher and coach in the Davenport school system for 39 years, retiring from Central High School in 1999.
Jack was a very successful coach in football and baseball from Little League to being part of several state High School championship teams. Jack is a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Hall of Fame, the Iowa Gridiron Club, and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Jack's grandchildren were his joy, he lived to experience their lives and share his love for gardening with them.
Survivors include his wife Judie, daughter Gweyn Zechman, Dublin, Ohio; son Steve (Janice) Leabo, Davenport, Iowa; Grandchildren Ryan, Megan, Ben, Mike Leabo, and Maddie Zechman; Sister Julie Frantz, Iowa City, Iowa; and brother in law Rick (Sara) Hartsock, Seattle, Wash.
His son-in-law, Eric Zechman, preceded him in death in 2016.