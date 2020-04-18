× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 6, 1936- April 16, 2020

ELDRIDGE -- Jack Richard Albrecht, 83, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, at Genesis East Medical Center with his daughter and loving wife of 59 years by his side.

A private service will be held on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Given the new limitations, the funeral will be available by video link, please contact the family for further information. A celebration of life for Jack is tentatively planned for August where hugs will hopefully be allowed and welcomed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Camp shalom, or the North Scott Education Foundation.

Born August 6, 1936, to Ernst and Vera (Jepsen) in Davenport, Iowa, he was the youngest of 6 brothers and sister. After growing up in such a fun and wonderful family, he started the next chapter of his family life by marrying Carol Joy Hamann in 1961. Some of Jacks fondest memories come from his time as a paratrooper in the 101 Airborne Division prior to marrying Carol. He loved sharing stories of his time in the Army and was proud of the men he served with and cherished their memories. One of his proudest moment was when his 2 older brothers, Bud and Robert, returned home safely after serving their country in WWII.