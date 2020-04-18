August 6, 1936- April 16, 2020
ELDRIDGE -- Jack Richard Albrecht, 83, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, at Genesis East Medical Center with his daughter and loving wife of 59 years by his side.
A private service will be held on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Given the new limitations, the funeral will be available by video link, please contact the family for further information. A celebration of life for Jack is tentatively planned for August where hugs will hopefully be allowed and welcomed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Camp shalom, or the North Scott Education Foundation.
Born August 6, 1936, to Ernst and Vera (Jepsen) in Davenport, Iowa, he was the youngest of 6 brothers and sister. After growing up in such a fun and wonderful family, he started the next chapter of his family life by marrying Carol Joy Hamann in 1961. Some of Jacks fondest memories come from his time as a paratrooper in the 101 Airborne Division prior to marrying Carol. He loved sharing stories of his time in the Army and was proud of the men he served with and cherished their memories. One of his proudest moment was when his 2 older brothers, Bud and Robert, returned home safely after serving their country in WWII.
Jack attended Iowa State University and was a proud Cyclone and fan throughout his life. Later he a degree from Hamilton Technical College. The phrase “Jack of all trades” (and Master of All!), could not be more appropriate when describing him. He could do all and fix anything and was always helping others with projects both big and small. His varied career started at the Iowa Illinois Power Plant and included managing the Lumber Yard in Eldridge, Albrechit Construction and his most exciting adventure took him to Korea, working for a defense contractor. He retired as plant manager from Products Unlimited where he made lasting friendships.
Jack loved fishing, music, spending time with his favorite granddaughter Mallory, and was always happy being surrounded by the many people he encountered throughout his life. He was always quick with s smile for new and old friends. Each and every day he and his wife Carol laughed and tried to bring joy to others. His life of service placed him on the church council at the perfect time where he was instrumental in founding and building Camp Shalom and put the entire family to work helping with that project.
He is survived by his best friend and wife Carol, his daughter Sara of Chicago, his son Andrew of New Canaan, CT, his greatest joy, his granddaughter Mallory of New Canaan, CT, and his sister Patricia Mayer of Clinton. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ernst “Bud” and Robert “Bob”; and his sisters Joyce Clark and June Walters.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Neil and Manor Care, the outstanding and kind staff at Genesis East who took such good care of Jack over the years and were a tremendous support to his family and made his final journey peaceful for all.
Online condolences may be made to Jack’s family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com
