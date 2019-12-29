September 19, 1941-December 21, 2019

BETTENDORF -- Jackie “Jack” R. Higgins, 78, of Bettendorf, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his residence.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 31st, at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the services should meet at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Jack was born on September 19, 1941, in Lawrence County, Illinois, the son of Earl and Ruth (Pinkstaff) Higgins. He was a graduate of Robinson High School in Robinson, Illinois. He joined the U.S. Army in 1960, where he served in the 101st Airborne Army Infantry. Jack retired from Alcoa after 36 years of service.

Those left to honor his memory are his daughter, Melinda (Rodney) Anderson of Petersburg, Alaska; his granddaughter, Evelyn Anderson of Petersburg; numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Nancy Danielson of Bettendorf.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lanna Higgins; and siblings, Bob Higgins, Bill Higgins, Mary Wilson, Marge Baud.

Online condolences may be shared with Jack's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.