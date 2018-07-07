May 27, 2004-July 3, 2018
ELDRIDGE — Jacob Milo Fenn, 14, of Eldridge, passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Princeton, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 9, 2018, at Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge, where he was a member. Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lancer Legacy or the Jake Fenn Mission Trip Fund at Faith Lutheran Church
Jake was born May 27, 2004, in Rock Island, the son of Terry and Jeri Lynn (Milaicki) Fenn. He had recently completed eight grade at North Scott Junior High, where he had most recently received awards for both Learning Lancer and Student of the Quarter. He had participated on the NSJH basketball team and sang in the school choir. Other teams he was a member of were North Scott Youth Basketball, Lancer Baseball Club, North Scott Little League, North Scott Soccer Club and Little Lancer Flag Football.
He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, where he and his brother, Nate, had recently returned from the ELCA youth gathering in Houston, Texas. He enjoyed all sporting activities, being outdoors and spending time with his friends. His smile was infectious and lifted everyone around him.
Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Terry and Jeri Lynn, both of Eldridge; his brothers, Nate and Lukas; his grandparents, Sharon Milaicki of LaSalle, Illinois and Terry and Dorothy Fenn of Davenport; his aunts and uncles, Keith Milaicki of Peru, Illinois, Mike and Lori Alberts of Eldridge and Jeff and Becky Winter of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his cousins, Elizabeth Milaicki and Erik Milaicki of Peru, Alivia Kinkin of Standard, Illinois, Mike Alberts of Eldridge, Chris Alberts of Davenport, Maddie Alberts of Eldridge, and Wes Winter of Virginia Beach; and the Pug of his life, Jordan.
Jake was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gerald Milaicki, and his aunt and uncle, Lisa and Jay Kinkin.
