DEWITT, Iowa -- Mr. Jacob W. "Jack" Schroeder, 90, died Friday morning, January 3, 2020, at Wheatland Manor.

Jacob William Schroeder was born February 13, 1929, at Grand Mound to William and Marguerite (Whitman) Schroeder. He was a graduate of DeWitt High School. Jack married Marian Grell September 3, 1949 in West Liberty. The couple resided mostly in DeWitt where they raised their seven children. He worked as a mechanic at Peters Motor Company, DeWitt for 24 years and as a parts/service manager at Stueland Motor Company, Calamus for 12 years. Jack retired from Illinois Armored Car Company.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. He was active with the Knights of Columbus and Boy Scouts of America. Jack enjoyed fishing, playing cards and doing woodworking projects, especially for family. Surviving are loving wife of over 70 years, Marian; children, Stephen Schroeder, Calamus, Robert (Judi) Schroeder, Drakesville, Mark (Karen Wendel) Schroeder, Westminster, Colorado, Jeff (Wendy) Schroeder, DeWitt and David (Pam Lawrence) Schroeder, Aledo, Illinois; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Also preceding Jack in death were a daughter, Jacqueline Jo Schroeder, a son, Terry "Durn" Schroeder and sisters, Marlis Ryan and Marilyn Meier.