February 13, 1929-January 3, 2020
DEWITT, Iowa -- Mr. Jacob W. "Jack" Schroeder, 90, died Friday morning, January 3, 2020, at Wheatland Manor.
Jacob William Schroeder was born February 13, 1929, at Grand Mound to William and Marguerite (Whitman) Schroeder. He was a graduate of DeWitt High School. Jack married Marian Grell September 3, 1949 in West Liberty. The couple resided mostly in DeWitt where they raised their seven children. He worked as a mechanic at Peters Motor Company, DeWitt for 24 years and as a parts/service manager at Stueland Motor Company, Calamus for 12 years. Jack retired from Illinois Armored Car Company.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. He was active with the Knights of Columbus and Boy Scouts of America. Jack enjoyed fishing, playing cards and doing woodworking projects, especially for family. Surviving are loving wife of over 70 years, Marian; children, Stephen Schroeder, Calamus, Robert (Judi) Schroeder, Drakesville, Mark (Karen Wendel) Schroeder, Westminster, Colorado, Jeff (Wendy) Schroeder, DeWitt and David (Pam Lawrence) Schroeder, Aledo, Illinois; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Also preceding Jack in death were a daughter, Jacqueline Jo Schroeder, a son, Terry "Durn" Schroeder and sisters, Marlis Ryan and Marilyn Meier.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt with the Rev. Fr. H. Robert Harness officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Heath Schroeder, Jason Schroeder, Austin Schroeder, Brandon Schroeder, Jacob Schroeder and Miranda Yarolem. Honorary pallbearers will Alison Cassatt, Nathan Short, Ellissa Carter, Carissa Schroeder, Tracie Bernauer and Hallie Schroeder.
Condolences may be expressed, and a photo viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.