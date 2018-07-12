February 6, 1936-July 9, 2018
DAVENPORT – Funeral services and Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Jacqueline J. Kirkfield, 82, of Bettendorf, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf. Private inurnment will occur at a later date at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. The family will greet friends Saturday in the Gathering Space at the church from 10 a.m. until service time.
Jackie died unexpectedly Monday, July 9, 2018, at Manor Care Health Services, Davenport.
Jacqueline Jean Barron was born February 6, 1936, in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of Roland and Josephine (Carmi) Barron. She graduated from Greensburg Community High School and subsequently attended Business College.
She married James Edward Decker. She was later united in marriage to Fred Kirkfield on July 26, 1974; he preceded her in death on April 11, 2006.
Jackie served as an office assistant for several area wood veneer companies for many years prior to her retirement.
Jackie was an active member of St. John Vianney Parish, volunteering for numerous committees and activities. She was also a member of Catholic Service Board.
She cherished time with her children and grandchildren; she especially enjoyed attending their school and sporting events.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to King's Harvest No-Kill Shelter.
Those left to honor her memory include her children and their spouses, Jamie (Bruce) Walden, Indianapolis, Indiana, Jay (Sandy) Decker, Lexington, South Carolina, and Jason (Jill) Decker, Bettendorf; five beloved grandchildren, Whitney (Adam) Abdalla, Ethan Walden (Meg Heatherly), Tucker Walden, and Nicholas and Noah Decker; a sister-in-law, Sandy Barron; and brother-in-law, Max Kelley.
She was preceded in death by sister, Eleanor Kelley, and brother, Rudolph Barron.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Jackie's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.