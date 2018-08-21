January 14, 1943-August 15, 2018
BETTENDORF — Private family services for Jacqueline White, 75, of Bettendorf, will be at a later date.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jacqueline passed away on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport.
Jacqueline Dodds White was born on January 14, 1943, in Sussex, New Jersey, the daughter of John and Marjorie (Clark) White. Jacqueline worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for 25 years as a packaging specialist, retiring in May 2004. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Northern New Jersey Chapter 38.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Carroll of Bettendorf, sons, Mark Vanderwerf of Sussex, New Jersey, Matthew (Jennifer) White of Bettendorf; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Peter Palko of Findlay, Ohio; and sister, Cathy Luisi of Kinnelon, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her parents.
