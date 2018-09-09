Jacquella Robinson

July 8, 1936-September 8, 2018
MAYSVILLE, Iowa - Jacquella “Jackie” L. Robinson, 82, of Maysville passed away on Saturday, September 8, 2018, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 11, 2018, in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held on Monday September 10, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Living Church of Jesus Christ. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemotuary.com.
Jackie was born on July 8, 1936, in Davenport, Iowa, a daughter of Eldon and Blanche I. (Rasler) Freeze. She was united in marriage to Thomas L. Robinson on April 16, 1964, in Rock Island, Ill. Jackie was a nurse's aid during the first part of her life; and later retiring from MA Ford Manufacturing Co. in Davenport.
Jackie was a devout Christian woman who enjoyed gardening and quilting as well as collecting thimbles and giraffes. She also enjoyed canning and baking cookies, but most of all she enjoyed her nieces and nephews who were her world .
Those honoring her memory include: Her loving husband Tom of 54 years, and her siblings; Arthur Freeze, Barbara Ann (Bill) Ernst, Sharon Anderson, Kenneth (Pat) Fetters and Pauline (Dick Epping) Meier; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Rick Fetters.