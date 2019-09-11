Jacques “Jack” A. Burda

December 11, 1919-September 9, 2019
DAVENPORT - Graveside Services for Jacques A. “Jack” Burda, 99, of Davenport, formerly of Longville, Minnesota, will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Jack passed peacefully Monday, September 9, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by his family.
Jacque Alger Burda was born December 11, 1919, in Davenport, a son of Herbert and Dorothy (Alger) Burda. Jack played outfield in the New York Yankees farm system for awhile before and following his service to our country in the Army during World War II. He was primarily stationed in California and India and honorably discharged as a staff sergeant.
Jack married Margaret Daigger September 4, 1946, in Davenport. She preceded him in death November 26, 1994.
Jack owned and operated Bettendorf Tobacco Company alongside his brother, Bill, as well as the Lindsay Tap, which is now 11th Street Precinct in the East Village of Davenport.
Jack loved his home on Woman's Lake in Longville, Minnesota, as was able to spend a couple weeks there this past summer. He had a great passion for fishing and enjoyed walking his black lab, Satin.
Memorials may be made to the Longville Community Church, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, or the VFW Post 9128.
Those left to honor Jack's memory include his children: Brad Burda, Portland, Oregon; Lynn Winterbottom, Raleigh, North Carolina; and Brian (Diana) Burda, Davenport; son-in-law, Fred Jefford, Bettendorf; grandchildren: Jacqueline, Devin, Seth, Nathan, Brett, Jamie, Megan, and Jacque “Jack” and 8 great-grandchildren; and sisters: Judy Morrell and Joy Andrews, both of LeClaire.
In addition to his wife, Jack was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Vernita Jefford and brothers, Bill (Phyllis) and Keith (Beverly) Burda.
Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.