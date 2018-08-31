Try 1 month for 99¢
James (Jim) A. Smith

September 18, 1975-August 17, 2018

DAVENPORT — James (Jim) Andrew Smith, 42, of Davenport passed away on August 17, 2018, due to complications of diabetes. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. today at Berean Baptist Church in Davenport. There will be visitation prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. A private burial will follow at a later date. Jim was born on September 18, 1975, to Jack W. and Patricia A. (Morris) Smith. Please visit www.mcginnis-chambers.com for a full obituary. Memorials may be made to the family.

