May 30, 1944-June 7, 2019
DAVENPORT — James Allen Russell, 75, died on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Davenport Select Hospital. Jim passed away after a short illness due to diabetes.
Born May 30, 1944, in Prairie Farm, Wis., Jim was the youngest of eight children of Earl and Verla (Van Gorder) Russell. He was a 1962 graduate of Andrew High School, Andrew, Iowa, a graduating class of 19 students. Jim retired from JI Case in September, 2004, where he had been a tool and die maker for over 40 years. After retirement, Jim and Joan traveled extensively and spent their winter months in South Padre Island, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13 at noon in the Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport, with visitation one hour before the service at 11 a.m. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Those left to honor his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 24 years, Joan Marie; daughters, Stephanie (Dean) Witt of Bettendorf and Kelly (David) Green of Davenport; stepdaughter, Lisa Marie (Greg) Clemens of Champlin, Minn.; and grandchildren, Rachel, Hannah and Lucas Witt, Sydney Green, and Alexandra Marie (Jacob) Coleman of Oakdale, Minn. Jim is also survived by several nieces and nephews, golfing and breakfast buddies, and many close friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joyce, Marjorie, Rhoda Jane, Helen and Donna; and brothers, Robert and Darrell. A private burial will be held at a later date.