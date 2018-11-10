April 15, 1929-November 6, 2018
BUDA, Ill. — James Alexander Moore, 89, of Buda, Illinois, passed away at 11 p.m. November 6, 2018, at his home.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 11, 2018, 1-3 p.m. at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Illinois. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Monday, November 12, 2018, at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, and will be officiated by Pastor John Erickson. Burial will take place at Hopeland Cemetery, Buda.
James Alexander Moore was born April 15, 1929, in Mineral, Illinois, the son of Everett and Esther (Hand) Moore. He married Mary F. Forbes in Buda on May 27, 1950. She preceded him in death January 22, 2012.
James graduated from Buda High School with the Class of 1947.
He worked at Van Packer in Buda and JL Steel/LTV Steel in Hennepin, Illinois, and retired in 1991.
He was a member of the Buda Fire and Rescue, treasurer of the Buda Jaycees, and treasurer of Buda Lions. He loved being outside, hunting, fishing, camping, and was an avid golfer. Jim enjoyed vacationing with his family.
Survivors include, two daughters, Patty (Daniel) Sheldon of Lost Nation, Iowa, and Tina (Steve) Barnett of San Antonio, Texas; three sons, Terry (Rosemarie) Moore of Granville, Illinois, Larry (Elizabeth) Moore of Princeton and Jerry (Elizabeth) Moore of Washington, Illinois; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Merle (Jeanne) Moore and Harry (Bev) Moore; three sisters, Betty (Dave) White, Doris (Willard) Elmore and Edwina (Gary) Christensen; sister-in law, Virginia Moore; and many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; two brothers, Gilbert Moore and Elmer Larson; one sister, Kathleen Crisman.
Memorials may be made to the Buda Fire and Rescue Unit.