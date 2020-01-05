December 7, 1957-December 31, 2019

DAVENPORT -- James Allen Galusha, 62, of Davenport Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones at the University of Iowa Hospital.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services with military honors will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 12 noon at the Rock Island National Cemetery. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11th, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Andover, Iowa and will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a lunch to follow at the church. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jim was born, December 7, 1957, in Savanna, Illinois, to Donald and Donna (Greve) Galusha of Bryant Iowa. He was a retired engineer with over 30 years of service at the Rock Island Arsenal. Prior to his service at the arsenal, Jim proudly served as a Ranger in the United States Army. Jim attended West Point Prep school and received an appointment to West Point. Rather than attending West Point, Jim elected to be a part of the honorable “Old Guard” 3rd US Infantry Regiment, the oldest active-duty unit in the Army, based in Washington, D.C. He rose to the rank of Sergeant and performing cannon salutes for Military services at Arlington National Cemetery.