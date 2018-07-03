James Coleman

June 15, 1971 - June 17, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — James E. Coleman Jr., 47, formerly of Rock Island, passed away June 17 in Canton, Ohio. A memorial service will be held noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Parmena's Association 321 W. 8th St., Davenport.
James was born June 15, 1971, in Rock Island. He graduated from Rock Island High in 1989. He enjoyed being with family and friends.
He is survived by two daughters, Annaka Coleman and Courtney Bradney, both of Ohio, and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances (Woods) Coleman.