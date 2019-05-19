March 19, 1930-May 17, 2019
EAST MOLINE - James “Cuz” Coussens, 89, formerly of East Moline, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Silver Cross Nursing and Rehab, Rock Island.
Visitation is Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the AT&T Telecom Pioneers.
Jim was born in a farm house near Woonsocket, SD, the second son of Alfred and Eva (Wingert) Coussens on March 19, 1930. He attended Coal Town Grade School, Rock Island District 47 and graduated from Moline High School, Class of '48. He was employed by Illinois Bell as a Lineman, Splicer's Helper, Installer Repairman, Central Office Tech, and Toll Tech. He retired in 1988. Jim served two years in the U.S. Army, 18 months with the 82nd Airborne Division. He married Violet Larson on May 17, 1952. Jim was a member of the Moline American Legion, the Telephone Pioneers and St. Anne Church, East Moline. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, raising tomatoes, 1950's music and his computer.
Survivors include his wife, Violet; three daughters, Patricia Brinker, Rock Island, Donna Curtis, Richmond, MO and Linda Coussens, Kearney, MO; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Alfred Coussens and his brother, Wallace Coussens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com.