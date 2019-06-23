December 24, 1931-June 21, 2019
MILAN - James D. Christie, 87, of Milan, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Burial with military honors will be at the National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Jim's name to any veterans' organization or to a favorite charity.
Jim was born in Cawker City, Kansas, on December 24, 1931, a son of Howard and Cecilia Smith Christie. His family relocated to Keithsburg, Illinois, in Mercer County, when he was a young child, and he graduated from Keithsburg High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He married Joan A. Hall, of Keithsburg, on March 21, 1953.
He had a long working career as an office manager (including 20 years at Pella Window Co. in Rock Island), bookkeeper, tax return preparer, and many other occupations. He remained a part-time employee of Ames Law Office, Orion, at the time of his death. Jim served the Village of Milan for many years as a member of the Planning Commission and in other capacities.
Jim is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan; three children, Sandra Meyer (Steve) of Ankeny Iowa, Randall Lee Christie (Katharine) of Lake Forest, Ill., and Sheri Collins (David) of East Moline; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a fifth on the way; his brother, Cecil Christie (Conne) of Keithsburg; his sister-in-law, Evelyn Christie of Milan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Cecilia; and three brothers, Dean, Robert, and Gary.
