December 8, 1955-September 10, 2019
DAVENPORT - Memorial services to celebrate the life of James David “Dave” “Deuce” LaDouceur, 63, of Davenport, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Keeping with Dave's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Dave died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.
Dave was born on December 8, 1955, in Des Moines, a son of Dorothy Edith (Snider) Reed and James LaDouceur. He married Brenda Hart and later Julie Benck. Deuce was a retired carpenter with Local 4 Carpenters Union. He primarily did commercial construction, but could build or fix anything.
Deuce loved being outdoors, he enjoyed fishing and deer hunting with his boys, nephews, and brother-in-law, camping, shooting pool, and playing golf.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.
Survivors include his sons: Chad (Jennifer) LaDouceur, Bettendorf, Mark LaDouceur, Camanche, son-in-law, Jay Petersen, Camanche, sons: Jimmy LaDouceur, Clinton, Josh (Kayla Newberry) Hayes, Davenport, and Brett Hayes, Walcott, grandchildren: Xavier, Drake, Dionte, Joshua, Gavin, Julian, Xander, Lane, and Addison; siblings: Anna (Wendall) Agan, Davenport, Douglas “Butch” (Kay) Butler, Bettendorf, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie, a daughter, Tara Joyce Petersen, and his parents.
Online condolences may be shared at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.