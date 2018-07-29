James DCamp

July 7, 1954-July 24, 2018
RIVERDALE - James Charles DCamp, formerly of Riverdale, Iowa, Hondo, Texas, and Uvalde, Texas, age 64, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
Born July 7, 1954, at Great Lakes, Ill., he was the son of Dr. Charles B. DCamp and Ruth Joyce MacDonald DCamp.
Jim was a man strongly devoted to his family and his faith. He was a 1972 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School. He served in the U.S. Army, then attended St. Ambrose University. He earned a Master's Degree from Sam Houston State University, and taught in Texas and Iowa for over 25 years. His primary passion was music. He played the trombone throughout most of his life and loved performing and listening to music (especially jazz). He collected vinyl records as a hobby.
Other interests included baseball, basketball, and genealogy. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in many callings during his lifetime. Jim was a friendly man who loved having conversations with others.
He was preceded in death by his mother; his brother, Douglas; and his wife, Karen Jean Wernette DCamp.
He is survived by his father, Dr. Charles DCamp of Bettendorf; his sons, Byron (Laura) DCamp of Dayton Texas, Nathan (Gina) DCamp of San Antonio Texas; daughter, Jocelyn DCamp of San Antonio; eight grandchildren; brothers, David (Sheila) DCamp of Cary, Ill., Dr. Richard (Michelle) DCamp of Oshkosh Wis., Paul (Deborah) DCamp of Riverdale, Iowa, and Jon (Kristine) DCamp of Savage, Minn.; sister-in-law, Ronda DCamp of Moorhead, Minn.; aunt Dr Luan(Joseph) DCamp-Kovill of Sacramento, Calif., and many nieces and nephews.
