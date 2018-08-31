James Drummond

October 21, 1941-August 24, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for James O. Drummond, 76, a resident of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. today at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. The family will greet friends today at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. James passed away Friday, August 24, 2018, at his residence.
James Oscar Drummond was born October 21, 1941, in Meridian, Mississippi, a son of James Landon and Mary A. Drummond. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Overton's as a truck driver. James loved fishing and was a great cook. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Those left to honor James' memory include his children, Jeanice Drummond, East St. Louis, Lamont Drummond, Florida, Ricky Lee, Rock Island, Jennifer Hughes, Teresa (Roy) Herr, Kasandra Morris, Brian Morris and Nichole Hughes, all of Davenport; grandchildren, Marquis, Nasir “Nas," John, Goldie, Key'ontaye and Zaroyee; siblings, James (Doris) Drummond, Rock Island, Charleszene (Robert) Pulliam and Josephine (Marshall) Jackson, Davenport, and his best friend, Jarvis. He was preceded in death by his parents.
