James E. Severtsgaard, Jr.

December 28, 1926 - September 7, 2023

James E. Severtsgaard, Jr., 96, of Hampton, Illinois, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, September 7, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Moline. Pastor Jerry Helms will officiate. Burial will follow at Hampton Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.

Memorials may be left for Cornerstone Christian Fellowship.

James Elsworth Severtsgaard, Jr. was born December 28, 1926 in Decorah, Iowa. He was a WWII Navy Veteran. Jim married the love of his life, Janice Larrison, July 6, 1963, at the home of her grandparents in Rock Island. He was employed with International Harvester, East Moline, as a shear operator for 34 years, last working in 1985. Jim served as mayor of Village of Hampton from 1977-1981.

While he had many hobbies, his most beloved was fishing with family, hunting, and camping. Jim took pride in his woodworking skills. He was a man of God and loved attending church. Most of all loved celebrating with family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Janice Severtsgaard; daughter, Jodi (Marty) Johnson; daughter-in-law, Theresa Severtsgaard; grandchildren: Jason (Patty) Severtsgaard, Shanna (Jamie) Davis, David (Samantha) Johnson, Brooke Marrs, Staci (Rodney) Jackson, Dina (Gary) Morgan, and R.J. Severtsgaard; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons: Ronald and John Severtsgaard; great-grandson, Rodric Jackson; siblings: Myrtle, Leonard, Clarence, Ernest, Jeanette and Walter Severtsgaard.

Special thanks to Brooke for helping take care of grandpa and always being there when needed. Thanks to UnityPoint Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.