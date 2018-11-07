James F. Hamilton IV

April 9, 1943-October 19, 2018
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — It is with great sorrow that the family of James Frederick Hamilton, IV announces his passing after an extended illness. James passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 19, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. Hamilton, III and Marjorie Sinnard Hamilton, and his sister, Elizabeth Ann Hamilton. James was a devoted husband to his beloved wife and best friend, Carolyn, of 43 years. He was a devoted father of 10 and grandfather of 18 who doted on every aspect of their lives. He founded James F. Hamilton Productions, a successful television production company located in Bettendorf, creating over 1,000 television commercials and a variety of documentaries. In Iowa and Illinois, James was a pioneer in the video rental business and owned The Movie Stores, a chain of video rental stores. He later moved to the Minneapolis area, where he authored "Presidential Prey." He was an avid movie collector and Minnesota sports fan. Condolences to the family can be made through the Cremation Society of Minnesota at cremationsocietyofmn.com.