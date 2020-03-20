James Falk

He leaves his wife, Radka Falk, of Los Angeles. Also survived by brother, Robert, and sister, Doris Starkey; daughter, Julie Keith; son, James Jr. and Gina (Bingham); daughter, Elizabeth; son, Peter; and daughter, Stephanie (Tracey Way), all from his first marriage to Mary Margaret Kinney, deceased. Also survived by son, Jonathan, from second marriage; grandchildren, John, Peter, Emily, Shianna, Robert, Lily, Vinnie and Luke.

Born March 19, 1938, in Moline, by Robert and Mildred (Quade) Falk. Grew up in and around Moline area. Attended Atkinson High School but graduated from Moline High School in 1956. He enjoyed sports and reunions with his extended family in Bishop Hill. Falk was an avid garage sale host, collected Volvos and liked renovation projects. He worked at various establishments throughout the Quad-Cities as a bartender. Also had a brief stint as a film actor, appearing as a sax player in “Bix” and as Brooke Shields' father in “An American Love.” And he met Sinatra.