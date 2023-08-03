August 22, 1928—August 1, 2023

James Giles, 94, of New Boston, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

A Masonic service will be held Sunday, August 6, at 3:30 p.m., followed by visitation from 4-6 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial, with graveside military rites, will be in New Boston Cemetery.

Memorials may be left for New Boston Fire & Ambulance or New Boston United Methodist Church.

James Henry was born August 22, 1928, in New Boston, Illinois, the son of Clark W. and Blonda Jackson Giles. He graduated from New Boston High School in 1947. From 1951—1952 he served in the United States Army, stationed in Korea. On May 2, 1954, he married Luella “Sis” Bergquist in New Boston. He was a lifelong farmer in the Bay Island area. He had a passion for farming, restoring antique tractors, taking Kubota rides, and talking about farming… he had a great mind for details.

Jim was active in his community as a member of New Boston United Methodist Church, New Boston Masonic Lodge, Mercer County V.F.W., Eliza American Legion, and Mercer County Farm Bureau. He also served on the Bay Island Drainage District Board and helped organize the New Boston Fish Fry.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Luella “Sis” Giles; children: Cindy Marston, Julia (Tom) Deutsch, James Douglas (Natalie) Giles, and Paul (Debbie) Giles; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; siblings: Casey Giles (Kathy), Tony (Connie) Giles, Lois Schultz, Bonnie Louck, and Judy (Roger) McCreight; brother-in-law, John (Iris) Bergquist; and his beloved dog, Tippy 2.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clark Giles Jr.; and son-in-law, Jeff Marston.

