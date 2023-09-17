James H. Ruge

April 26, 1955 - September 14, 2023

James "Jim" H. Ruge, 68, passed away on September 14, 2023, at Iowa Masonic Health. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2023, at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at the time of service. Memorial contributions may be left to the Alzheimer's Association. Online, condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Jim was born on April 26, 1955, in Moline, Illinois to parents Barbara (Schafer) and Walter Ruge. He graduated from Moline High School and shortly after, married Ranae Wolfe. Together, they had two children, Nick and Erin, before they later divorced. He found his true love when he met Kim Fairweather. They joined in married union on August 5, 1989, and added three more children to the family; Tyler, Madison, and Conner. Jim spent most of his career with Zimmerman Honda, where he led the development of their internet sales and helped further the company. He spent 29 years with them and retired in 2019.

Jim was a fun and loving individual. He had a passion for landscaping and the outdoors beckoned him. Particularly, he was most happy to be surrounded by friends and family at the beach or by the pool. Jim enjoyed many trips to Destin, Florida and Colorado.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Kim; children: Nicholas (Amy) Ruge, Erin (Andy) Cusack, Madison (Austin) Lower, Conner Ruge; grandchildren: Wil, Colin, Grady, Theo, Sam; siblings: Janet Mastin, Barb Hacker, Joyce Martel; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; and one beloved son, Tyler Ruge.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Iowa Masonic Health for their compassionate care of Jim.