James Haring

Sept. 23, 1935 — Aug. 26, 2018
CLINTON — James R. Haring, 82, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at Bickford Cottage – Clinton.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Chancy Lutheran Church–Clinton. Burial will be in the Elvira Cemetery with Military Honors being conducted by the Clinton AMVETS. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the church. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Haring family and online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
James Ralph Haring was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Ralph R. and Lucile (Graham) Haring. He attended church and was baptized at the First United Methodist Church in Clinton. He was a 1953 graduate of Clinton High School. He attended Clinton Community College for one year studying pre-Engineering. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on June 4, 1956. He proudly served his country until 1958.
James married Arlene Johns on November 18, 1956. They were married nearly 56 years when she passed away on August 16, 2012. He worked for Daniel Haring Company beginning in the summer of 1949 as a young man while in school; he continued to work there until 1976. In 1976, he began working for the Clinton Community School District as Director of Maintenance, Grounds & Buildings. He retired on June 10, 1997.
He loved working and living in the Clinton community. Jim volunteered his time and talents to many of his passions especially those focused on conservation. His dream was to ensure the continuing education of the area's children regarding the environment through the creation, design and development of the Rock Creek Eco Tourism Center. He was also an active member in the Izaak Walton League of America for over 65 years, serving in various roles at both the state and national levels. He also volunteered his time to the Clinton County Conservation Board, the Alverno Board, and was a founding member of Clinton Trees Forever. He was a member of Chancy Lutheran Church in Clinton; serving on many boards and the church counsel. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Joni (Larry) McDonnell of Clinton, Susan (Jeff) Block of Grayslake, Illinois, and Nancy (Kevin) Rockrohr of Sabula; four grandsons, James (Casey) McDonnell, Chase (Alison Slowey) Rockrohr, Cole Rockrohr, and Nick Block; two granddaughters, Katrina (Duncan) Grinstead, Kelsey (Garrett Smith) Block; four great-grandchildren, Alexia Grinstead, Zachary McDonnell, Zoey McDonnell and Noah Grinstead; three siblings, Ray (Joan) Haring of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Ron (Charlene) Haring of Low Moor, Iowa, and Carol (Dave) Anderson of Prospect Heights, Illinois; and his special friend Joan Wiebenga of Clinton.
In addition to his wife, Jim was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Janice Haring.
Memorials may be made to the Clinton County Conservation Foundation.