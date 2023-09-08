James "Jim" C. Belk Sr.

June 7, 1932 - September 6, 2023

James "Jim" C. Belk Sr., 91, of Long Grove, passed away on September 6, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport.

Family will receive guests for visitation from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Weerts Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, also at Weerts Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McCausland Fire Department.

Online, condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Jim was born on June 7, 1932, to parents Florence (Albrecht) and Clyde Belk in Massbach, Illinois. Jim was the eldest of 12 children and, as such, he helped provide for the family. He worked at Savanna Ordinance Depot and enlisted in The United States Army. He was later employed at the Rock Island Arsenal as a Print Foreman, retiring in 1988. He married the late Joanne (Litscher) Belk on June 1, 1957, and later married the late Rose (Dillard) Belk on Dec. 31, 2005.

Those left to carry on Jim's memory include his children: Mike (Claire) Belk, Lori (Mike) Feldpausch, Dan (Sally) Belk, Craig Belk, Tina (Andy) Anderson, Fred (Shawn) Belk, James Jr. (Tonya) Belk and Ken (Janel) Belk; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings: Ardel Wright, Dennis Belk, Ina Rieker, Karen Belk, Randy Belk, Julie Coughlin; sister-in-law, Leslie Belk; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joanne; second wife, Rose; siblings: Dale, Joan, Jerry, Donna, Darwin, and a beloved grandson, Alex.