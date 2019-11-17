May 19, 1945-November 13, 2019
DAVENPORT - Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for James F. “Jim” McCoy, 74, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 916 East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. The family will greet friends Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries- Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, Davenport, with a prayer service offered at 4 p.m. to begin the visitation. There will be additional visitation Tuesday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. in the gathering space at church.
Jim passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13.
A native of Rockford, Ill., Jim was born on May 19, 1945, to James and Marian (Murphy) McCoy. He graduated from Auburn High School and Northern Illinois University. Jim met Kathryn (Kathy) Bailey on a blind date, and after a courtship interrupted by boot camp and Officer Candidate School, they were married on July 29, 1968, in Fort Benning, Ga. After Jim's service in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in Vietnam, he and Kathy settled down in Toledo, Ohio, to start a family. They moved to Mt. Clemens, Mich., in 1972, where Jim accepted a job in sales with Procter & Gamble. In 1982, Jim, Kathy and their growing family moved to Davenport, where Jim would spend the rest of his life.
Jim's life was dedicated to his family and his faith. He and Kathy made an outstanding team, with his organization and her whimsy. Their greatest joy came from their five children and eleven grandchildren. Jim enjoyed traveling around the country and world with Kathy, and often times one or more of their children. Especially cherished were times spent every summer with family and friends at Platte Lake, in Northern Michigan. Around town, Jim loved to work out and catch up with friends at the YMCA. He was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, where he served on the parish council, taught religious education, and was a regular lector. He enjoyed morning mass and coffee with friends at Hy-Vee. Jim volunteered at the Friendly House Food Pantry. His humble and welcoming manner was borne out of his curiosity about and care for others.
Jim's memory will always be cherished by Kathy, his wife of 51 years; his children, their spouses and grandchildren: Jim McCoy and Alfio Hernandez, Boston, Massachusetts, Kelly and Tony Wagner (Nick, Jake and Luke), Urbandale, Iowa, Mike and Hillary McCoy (Liddy, Eleanor, Patrick and Nan), Mission Hills, Kansas, Megan and Bob Woods (Kate, Colin and Owen), Snoqualmie, Washington and Katie and Olusola Fawole (Elliott), Shorewood, Wisconsin; his sister Marian (Mike) Bozym, Grand Rapids, Michigan; his brother-in-law Bob (Maureen) Schaaf, Springfield, Illinois; his sister-in-law Jill Bailey, Rockford, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Marian, his sister Rosemary Schaaf, his brother-in-law Dave Bailey and nephews Jim and Doug Schaaf.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jim's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com