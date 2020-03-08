James “Jim” H. Jacobsen

June 13, 1931-March 6, 2020

DAVENPORT -- James H. “Jim” Jacobsen, 88, of Davenport, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at ManorCare, Davenport.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Military Graveside Services will be held at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until 6 p.m. at Halligan–McCabe–DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, and Thursday at church prior to mass from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

James H. Jacobsen was born June 13, 1931, in Davenport a son of Hugo and Alma “Frances” (Randolph) Jacobsen. He graduated from Davenport High. Jim proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Janice Arlene Mirfield on May 12, 1956, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. They enjoyed nearly fifty-five years of marriage prior to her passing, April 24, 2011.

Jim had worked at the former Times Democrat; it was there he met his future wife, Jan. He retired after 29 years as a Pressman.