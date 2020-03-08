James “Jim” H. Jacobsen

June 13, 1931-March 6, 2020
DAVENPORT -- James H. “Jim” Jacobsen, 88, of Davenport, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at ManorCare, Davenport.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Military Graveside Services will be held at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until 6 p.m. at Halligan–McCabe–DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, and Thursday at church prior to mass from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
James H. Jacobsen was born June 13, 1931, in Davenport a son of Hugo and Alma “Frances” (Randolph) Jacobsen. He graduated from Davenport High. Jim proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Janice Arlene Mirfield on May 12, 1956, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. They enjoyed nearly fifty-five years of marriage prior to her passing, April 24, 2011.
Jim had worked at the former Times Democrat; it was there he met his future wife, Jan. He retired after 29 years as a Pressman.
Jim was especially proud to be involved with the Marine Corps League and the Purple Heart Club. He also enjoyed many years of service with the Halligan–McCabe–DeVries Funeral Home and especially the social events he and Jan attended. He coached Little League, pony league, and girls softball for many years; and was an avid Notre Dame, Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Memorials can be made to Assumption High School or Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Survivors include his children, Michael (Carrie) Jacobsen, Lynne Jacobsen, and Chris Jacobsen, all of Davenport; six grandchildren, Cheryl Ann, Melissa, Catherine, Jami, Joshua, and Joseph; 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two daughters, Stephanie and Carol Jacobsen.
Online remembrances at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.