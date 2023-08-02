James "Jim" Henry Johnson

July 25, 1941 - July 29, 2023

James "Jim" Henry Johnson, 82, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away at home on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Moline, with a visitation at 10 a.m., in the church library.

Memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church in Moline, the River Bend Food Bank, or donate blood in Jim's memory.

Jim was born on July 25, 1941, in Kewanee, Illinois, to Henry "Kelly" and Kathryn "Katie" Johnson. He married Susan Ellen Hofstadter on May 7, 1965, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa.

He began working at the Rock Island Arsenal and later retired from Sauer Danfoss, Ames, Iowa, in 2007. Jim was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Moline and the Midwest Old Threshers in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, for 40 years and was honored one year as the Old Thresher of the Year; he was a long-time volunteer for the ImpactLife Blood Center and volunteered at the River Bend Food Bank at St. Mary's Church in Moline.

He was a lifetime fan of the Fighting Illini.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; children: Jeff Johnson, East Moline, Illinois, Kelli Killion, South Beloit, Illinois, and Brad (Jill) Johnson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren: Alex (Hannah) Killion, Lauren (Riley Rollette) Killion, Cooper (Abby Richardson) Johnson, Christian Killion, and Michael (Olivia) Killion; great-grandchildren: Hadley Sparks, Landon Killion, and Rowen Rollette; and brother, Joe Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brad Johnson; grandson, Ty Michael Johnson; and son-in-law, Patrick Killion.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express condolences at mvcremation.com.