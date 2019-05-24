July 21, 1931-May 21, 2019
BETTENDORF - Celebration of Life services for James “Jim” Stuhler, 87, of Bettendorf, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will begin Tuesday, at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Leukemia Foundation, or to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Weerts Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Jim passed away on Tuesday, May 21st, at Genesis East.
He was born in Rochester, MINN., on July 21, 1931, the son of Dr. Louis G. and Jessie M. Stuhler. He received a B.A. from Carleton College and an M.A. from the graduate program in Health Care Administration at the University of Minnesota.
He married Leeta Jeanette Smith on January 21, 1956, in the Presbyterian Church, Seneca Falls, N.Y. He was Administrator of Renville County Hospital, Olivia, Minn., for three years, before moving to Davenport, to assume the position of Assistant Administrator at St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport. He became CEO in 1964 and retired as President and CEO in 1993.
During his career, he served on many local, state and national organizations, including: The American Red Cross, R.I-Scott County Health Planning Council, United Way of Scott County, chairman of the Iowa Hospital Association, state chapter of the Voluntary Hospitals of America, and board member of Voluntary Hospitals of America. He was a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Edwards Congregational UCC, Davenport Rotary Club, Davenport Kiwanis Club, and the Gyros.
His interests were many and varied. He had a life-long interest in aviation and photography. He obtained his pilot's license while in college and flew for several years following graduation. He loved to attend aviation shows and museums. His other interests included overseas travel, classical music, sport kite flying, hunting, fishing, and reading. Most recently he combined his interest in photography with digital imaging on the computer. He was proud of many things that he had accomplished during his lifetime, but what he was most proud of was his three children. He loved to visit them whenever possible.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his brother George Stuhler.
Surviving him are his beloved wife Leeta, sons James Jr. (Mindy) Stuhler and Tom (Kathy) Stuhler, daughter, Susan (Bill) Kimmel; grandchildren, Lauren (Hans) Hinrichsen, Jon (Trista) Kimmel, Emily and Natalie Stuhler, and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Hinrichsen.
