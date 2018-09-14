March 4, 1946-September 12, 2018
BLUE GRASS — James L. “Jim” Foster Sr., 72, of Blue Grass died Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018, in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Jim was born March 4, 1946, in Davenport, the son of George and Grace (Fountain) Foster. He was married to Susan Sours from 1965-1997. He then married Linda Mier on July 3, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jim worked for Case New Holland in East Moline, for many years, retiring in 2004. He enjoyed watching sports and shooting pool, and was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Linda; children, Veronica (Anthony) Maxey of Austin, Texas, James “Jimbo” (Katrina) Foster, Jr. of Newport News, Virginia, and Lonnie Foster of Muscatine; step-son, Matt Prieto of Moline; grandchildren, Whitney Trotter, Sydney Wright and Kayla Foster; great-granddaughter, McKinley Trotter; step-granddaughter, Cobee Prieto; and a brother, Rodger Foster of Muscatine.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marilyn Coffman.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Jim's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.