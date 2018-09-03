August 15, 1943 - August 31, 2018
WAPELLO - James Merlin Larson, age 75, of Wapello, died Friday, August 31, 2018, at the Great River Hospice House.
The son of Merlin and Evelyn (Gipple) Larson, he was born August 15, 1943, at Muscatine. He married Betty Mullen Bohling November 18, 1988, at Wapello.
He was a graduate of the L&M high School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-68 during the Viet Nam War. He worked as a union pipe fitter. He was a member of the Louisa County area Viet Nam Veterans.
Survivors include: his wife Betty of Wapello; one daughter Lynette Larson of Muscatine. and a son Greg Larson of Muscatine; four step children, Margaret Kamm, Jacqueline Bohling, Melanee Shirlow and Terry Bohling; five grandchildren; two brothers Jack and Mark of Mediapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Leonard.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello, with Rev. Dan Schoepf officiating. Interment will follow at the Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. A general memorial has been established in his name.