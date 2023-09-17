James Lee Wayne

June 23, 1950 - August 25, 2023

James Lee Wayne, 73, died of heart complications at Bon Secour St. Francis Hospital on August 25, 2023, in Midlothian, Virginia.

As per Jim's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded by Bliley's Funeral Home in Richmond, Virginia. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport, Iowa, with Pastor Peter Marty officiating. An informal reception will follow at the Outing Club, 2109 N. Brady St. Davenport, IA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

Jim was born June 23, 1950, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Max William and Elizabeth Annette (Waudby) Wayne. After graduating from Decorah High School in 1968, he went on to Iowa State University, graduating in 1972, with a degree in Psychology. Jim was a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity, serving in various executive positions, an Iowa State Cheerleader, and Cheer Mic Man. In 1972, Jim started work as a parole officer for the Division of Adult Corrections, part of the Department of Social Services. Jim was actively involved in writing a grant for the Court Services project, of which he became director in 1974. Jim spent 41 years devoted to his position as the Director of the 7th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services in Davenport, Iowa encompassing the counties of Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, and Scott. His commitment to maintaining the proper function and integrity of the department was second to none. After a long period of planning and searching for an appropriate new location, a new seven-story community corrections center, with a residential corrections program, field offices, and space for community services was constructed. The Department moved into its new building, named 605 Center, in Davenport October 2010. During Jim's tenure, he also served as past President of the Iowa Corrections Association. Jim was actively involved in the Davenport Rotary Club.

In 1973, he met Antra Veiland at the wedding of his fraternity brother and Antra's sorority sister. After Antra graduated from the University of Iowa, they wed November 30, 1974. Their deep love for each other was evident to all who knew them. After retiring in 2016, Jim spent his time with Antra enjoying life to the fullest and being a active grandfather. He and Antra were daily lap swimmers at the YMCA in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Chesterfield after moving to Virginia. Jim enjoyed tackling any and all house projects, loved his speakers and electronics, watching Iowa State football, basketball, and soccer. Above all, Jim was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly and deeply missed, but loved forever.

Jim is survived by his wife, Antra; son, Erik Wayne (Meghan Wayne, children Cooper and Bowen); daughter, Stefanie Harris (Sean Harris, children Mackenzie and Nolan); sister-in-law, Wendy Jenney Veiland; sister, Ruth Mary Olson; and nieces: Melissa (Edward) Patrick, Cindy (Mike) Cook, Jenny Olson; and many nephews, nieces, and grandnephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by Max and Betty Wayne; brother, John Wayne; and sister-in-law, Sonja Wayne; uncle, Ed Olson; brother-in-law, Ansis Veiland; and in-laws, Ervin and Ausma Veiland.